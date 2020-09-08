TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,914 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16,814.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 149,982 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.