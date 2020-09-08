TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 507 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

FedEx stock opened at $226.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.53 and a 200 day moving average of $146.08. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.