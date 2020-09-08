TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,737 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,083.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $830.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

