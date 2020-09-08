TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $9.17 Million Position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.