Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

Tesla stock opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.69 and a 200-day moving average of $210.69. Tesla has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.58.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,954 shares of company stock worth $68,524,436. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

