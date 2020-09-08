Textron (NYSE:TXT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

TXT opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Textron by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 64,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

