Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. Timberline Resources shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 16,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

