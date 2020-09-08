TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of TopBuild worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $1,649,137.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

