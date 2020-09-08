Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.36. Town Sports International shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 5,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Town Sports International during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 127.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 80.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

