TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 143.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of TreeHouse Foods worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,189.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $3,626,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

