Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $5.94. Twin Disc shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

