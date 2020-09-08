Unikoin Gold Price Reaches $0.0097 (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $702.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.01705658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00215221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00171347 BTC.

Unikoin Gold’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,397,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unikoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

