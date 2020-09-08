Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.66 ($30.18).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Monday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.43.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

