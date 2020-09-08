Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 213,437 Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.31% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 287.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,300. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $220,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $747,271.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $145,883.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,168 shares of company stock valued at $606,594 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

