Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,097 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.21. Veritone Inc has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. Equities analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,924.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.