Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 227,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. UBS Group upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.