Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 78.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482,078 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,362. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.