Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.32% of Trecora Resources worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 358,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 267.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 105,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 305.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TREC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,135. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $147.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

