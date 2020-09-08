Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 21,449 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 566.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,207. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

