Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,292 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 125.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. Research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKOH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.