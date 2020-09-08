Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 2.83% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 7,205 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $110,164.45. Insiders have purchased 19,401 shares of company stock valued at $321,693 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NREF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,984. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Raymond James raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

