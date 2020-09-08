Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.40% of Kraton worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kraton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 1,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.07. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $35.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

