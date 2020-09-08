Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,467 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Diamond S Shipping worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,576,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 315,154 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSSI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.