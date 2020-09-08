Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of Materion worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 468.0% during the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Materion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. 876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.41. Materion Corp has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

