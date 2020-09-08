Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.40% of ZIX worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ZIX by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at $15,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 58.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ZIX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 19,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $320.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $66,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

