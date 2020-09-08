VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

