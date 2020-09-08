VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,836,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 394,462 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,825,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 196,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,818,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

