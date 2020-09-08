VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $58.27.

