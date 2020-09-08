Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stake Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,535.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 543,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

