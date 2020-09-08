Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,978,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,403,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.71% of General Motors worth $2,428,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NYSE GM traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 372,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

