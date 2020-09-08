Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,915,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $3,126,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.36.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.