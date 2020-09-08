Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,563,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.26% of TransDigm Group worth $2,459,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 331,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,424 shares of company stock worth $40,045,510. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $497.05. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,134. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.13. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.