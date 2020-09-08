Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 377,120 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,266,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.92% of Cintas worth $2,734,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $331.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $344.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.