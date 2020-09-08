Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 629,924 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,338,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 629,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.41% of Twitter worth $2,452,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $363,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,770 shares of company stock worth $2,521,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

TWTR traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 100,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

