Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,721,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,370,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,226. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.