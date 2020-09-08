Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Shone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 71,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIGI stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.