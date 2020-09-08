Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.35. Vaxart shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 132,711 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

