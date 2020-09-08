Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stock Position Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,137,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030,988 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.66% of Vereit worth $40,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

