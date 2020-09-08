Vertical Research Downgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Group cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,213. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 464,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 517.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

