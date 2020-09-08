Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Price

News headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news impact score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

