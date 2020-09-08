Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

