Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.