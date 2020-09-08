Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.47

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 26517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

