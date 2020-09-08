Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

