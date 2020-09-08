Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Onespan in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onespan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised their price target on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of OSPN opened at $20.13 on Monday. Onespan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Onespan in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,263,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 480,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 339,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 285,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 238,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

