Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,489 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $56,873,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 2,615,166 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,021 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 59,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

