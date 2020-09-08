Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $20.56. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 14,282 shares changing hands.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial raised Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 30.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 628,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 146,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

