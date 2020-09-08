WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.81% of WideOpenWest worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 695,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,752,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 29,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley upgraded WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of WOW opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $496.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

