Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.66. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

