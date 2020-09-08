Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau has an average rating of “Hold”.

WYNMF opened at $1.89 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

